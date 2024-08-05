240806-N-CR158-1021 - CORONADO, Calif. (Aug. 6, 2024) Rear Adm. Milton J. Sands III, commander, Naval Special Warfare Command (NSWC), and Force Master Chief (SEAL) Walter Dittmar lay a wreath at the Extortion 17 Memorial. The ceremony marks 13 years since the helicopter crash that claimed 38 lives, including 22 NSW personnel in Afghanistan. NSW is the nation’s premier maritime special operations force, extending the fleet’s reach and providing all-domain options for naval and joint force commanders. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kyle Fiori-Puyu)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.06.2024 Date Posted: 08.06.2024 16:19 Photo ID: 8574372 VIRIN: 240806-N-CR158-1021 Resolution: 3547x2534 Size: 1.41 MB Location: CORONADO, CALIFORNIA, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NSWC Extortion-17 Ceremony 2024 [Image 2 of 2], by PO2 Kyle Fiori-Puyu, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.