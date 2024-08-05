Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    NSWC Extortion-17 Ceremony 2024 [Image 1 of 2]

    NSWC Extortion-17 Ceremony 2024

    CORONADO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    08.06.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Kyle Fiori-Puyu 

    Naval Special Warfare Command

    240806-N-CR158-1021 - CORONADO, Calif. (Aug. 6, 2024) Rear Adm. Milton J. Sands III, commander, Naval Special Warfare Command (NSWC), and Force Master Chief (SEAL) Walter Dittmar lay a wreath at the Extortion 17 Memorial. The ceremony marks 13 years since the helicopter crash that claimed 38 lives, including 22 NSW personnel in Afghanistan. NSW is the nation’s premier maritime special operations force, extending the fleet’s reach and providing all-domain options for naval and joint force commanders. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kyle Fiori-Puyu)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.06.2024
    Date Posted: 08.06.2024 16:19
    Photo ID: 8574372
    VIRIN: 240806-N-CR158-1021
    Resolution: 3547x2534
    Size: 1.41 MB
    Location: CORONADO, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NSWC Extortion-17 Ceremony 2024 [Image 2 of 2], by PO2 Kyle Fiori-Puyu, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    NSWC Extortion-17 Ceremony 2024
    NSWC Extortion-17 Ceremony 2024

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    SWCC
    SEAL
    NSW
    NSWC
    Extortion17

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download