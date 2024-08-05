U.S. Air Force Col. Robert D. Dossman, 944th Maintenance Group Commander, shares a proud moment with his family as they assist in pinning on his new rank insignia during his promotion ceremony at the 61st Aircraft Maintenance Unit hangar, Luke Air Force Base, on Aug. 3, 2024. The ceremony celebrated Dossman’s achievements and dedication to the Air Force, while also highlighting his leadership and commitment to country. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Tyler J. Bolken)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.03.2024 Date Posted: 08.06.2024 14:45 Photo ID: 8574096 VIRIN: 240803-F-XK427-1014 Resolution: 4244x2827 Size: 6.68 MB Location: LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 944th Fighter Wing Celebrates Colonel Promotion at Luke AFB [Image 5 of 5], by TSgt Tyler J. Bolken, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.