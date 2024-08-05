944th Fighter Wing Celebrates Colonel Promotion at Luke AFB

Family, friends, and Airmen watch attentively during the promotion ceremony of Col. Robert D. Dossman, 944th Maintenance Group Commander, at the 61st Aircraft Maintenance Unit hangar, Luke Air Force Base, on Aug. 3, 2024. The ceremony celebrated Dossman’s achievements and dedication to the Air Force, while also highlighting his leadership and commitment to country. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Tyler J. Bolken)

