    944th Fighter Wing Celebrates Colonel Promotion at Luke AFB [Image 1 of 5]

    944th Fighter Wing Celebrates Colonel Promotion at Luke AFB

    LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    08.03.2024

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Tyler J. Bolken 

    944th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Col. Robert D. Dossman, 944th Maintenance Group Commander, stands at attention during the presentation of the American Flag as fellow Airmen, friends, and family honor his promotion to Colonel at a ceremony held at the 61st Aircraft Maintenance Unit hangar, Luke Air Force Base, on Aug. 3, 2024. The ceremony celebrated Dossman’s achievements and dedication to the Air Force, while also highlighting his leadership and commitment to country. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Tyler J. Bolken)

    Date Taken: 08.03.2024
    Date Posted: 08.06.2024 14:45
    Photo ID: 8574093
    VIRIN: 240803-F-XK427-1004
    Resolution: 4103x2733
    Size: 6.08 MB
    Location: LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, US
    Luke Air Force Base
    Colonel
    Air Force Reserve Command
    944th Fighter Wing
    Reserve Citizen Airmen
    944th Maintenance Group

