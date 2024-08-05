CG Sector Boston conducts container inspections at Conley Terminal [Image 8 of 9]
BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES
08.05.2024
Coast Guard Petty Officer 1st Class Jonathan Moriarty, a marine science technician at Sector Boston, instructs Coast Guard cadets about conducting container inspections at the Conley Terminal Monday, Aug. 5, 2024. Marine science technicians safeguard the integrity of maritime commerce infrastructure by conducting inspections of containers, ensuring the safe handling of hazardous material, and taking proactive measures to prevent any potential disruptions. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Amber Howie)
