Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    CG Sector Boston conducts container inspections at Conley Terminal [Image 8 of 9]

    CG Sector Boston conducts container inspections at Conley Terminal

    BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES

    08.05.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Amber Howie  

    U.S. Coast Guard District 1     

    Coast Guard Petty Officer 1st Class Jonathan Moriarty, a marine science technician at Sector Boston, instructs Coast Guard cadets about conducting container inspections at the Conley Terminal Monday, Aug. 5, 2024. Marine science technicians safeguard the integrity of maritime commerce infrastructure by conducting inspections of containers, ensuring the safe handling of hazardous material, and taking proactive measures to prevent any potential disruptions. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Amber Howie)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.05.2024
    Date Posted: 08.06.2024 10:14
    Photo ID: 8573313
    VIRIN: 240805-G-MJ422-1043
    Resolution: 6016x4016
    Size: 4.99 MB
    Location: BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    GALLERY

    CG Sector Boston conducts container inspections at Conley Terminal
    CG Sector Boston conducts container inspections at Conley Terminal
    CG Sector Boston conducts container inspections at Conley Terminal
    CG Sector Boston conducts container inspections at Conley Terminal
    CG Sector Boston conducts container inspections at Conley Terminal
    CG Sector Boston conducts container inspections at Conley Terminal
    CG Sector Boston conducts container inspections at Conley Terminal
    CG Sector Boston conducts container inspections at Conley Terminal
    CG Sector Boston conducts container inspections at Conley Terminal

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    prevention
    USCG
    port security
    container inspection
    marine science technician

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download