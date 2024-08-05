CG Sector Boston conducts container inspections at Conley Terminal

Coast Guard Cadet 1st Class Tealani Wasson listens as marine science technicians from Sector Boston provides instruction about conducting shipping container inspections at the Conley Terminal Monday, Aug. 5, 2024. Marine science technicians safeguard the integrity of maritime commerce infrastructure by conducting inspections of containers, ensuring the safe handling of hazardous material, and taking proactive measures to prevent any potential disruptions. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Amber Howie).

