CG Sector Boston conducts container inspections at Conley Terminal

Coast Guard Petty Officer 1st Class Justin Selan and Petty Officer 1st Class Jonathan Moriarty, marine science technicians at Sector Boston, conduct container inspections and instruct Coast Guard cadets at the Conley Terminal Monday, Aug. 5, 2024. Marine science technicians safeguard the integrity of maritime commerce infrastructure by conducting inspections of containers, ensuring the safe handling of hazardous material, and taking proactive measures to prevent any potential disruptions. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Amber Howie).

