USS Stockdale conducts routine operations

WESTERN PACIFIC (Aug. 6, 2024) A Gas Turbine Systems Technician (Electrical) Third Class, assigned to Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS Stockdale (DDG 106), hangs a danger tag as a part of proper safety procedures during routine maintenance aboard Stockdale, Aug. 6, 2024. Stockdale is assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy's largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet's principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Storm Henry)

