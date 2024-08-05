USS Stockdale conducts routine operations

WESTERN PACIFIC (Aug. 6, 2024) Sailors assigned to Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 71 check the wheel blocks and stability chains of a HM-60R Sea Hawk helicopter, attached to HSM 71, during pre-flight checks on the flight deck aboard Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS Stockdale (DDG 106), Aug. 6, 2024. Stockdale is assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy's largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet's principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Storm Henry)

Date Taken: 08.05.2024 Date Posted: 08.06.2024 Location: U.S. 7TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY