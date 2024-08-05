USS Stockdale conducts routine operations

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. 7TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY

    08.05.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Storm Henry 

    USS Stockdale (DDG 106)

    WESTERN PACIFIC (Aug. 6, 2024) Sailors assigned to Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 71 check the wheel blocks and stability chains of a HM-60R Sea Hawk helicopter, attached to HSM 71, during pre-flight checks on the flight deck aboard Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS Stockdale (DDG 106), Aug. 6, 2024. Stockdale is assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy's largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet's principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Storm Henry)

