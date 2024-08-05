WESTERN PACIFIC (Aug. 6, 2024) A Culinary Specialist Seaman, assigned to Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS Stockdale (DDG 106), cooks beef and peppers in the galley as a part of lunch preparation aboard Stockdale, Aug. 6, 2024. Culinary Specialists aboard Stockdale prepare four meals a day while at sea to ensure nutritional requirements are met for all aboard Sailors. Stockdale is assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy's largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet's principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Storm Henry)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.05.2024 Date Posted: 08.06.2024 04:28 Photo ID: 8572826 VIRIN: 240806-N-DK042-1011 Resolution: 6413x4275 Size: 2.31 MB Location: U.S. 7TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Stockdale conducts routine operations [Image 3 of 3], by PO1 Storm Henry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.