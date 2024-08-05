Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    WARREN, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES

    07.24.2024

    Photo by Christopher Estrada 

    DEVCOM Ground Vehicle Systems Center

    The design studio at the U.S. Army DEVCOM Ground Vehicle Systems Center, where the 2024 Summer Hire Expo was held, July 24, in Warren, Michigan. The expo is the culminating event of GVSC's Summer Hire Program, where interns showcase their work accomplished over 10 weeks and directly interact with GVSC employees for future opportunities.

    Date Taken: 07.24.2024
    Date Posted: 08.05.2024 15:19
    Photo ID: 8571552
    VIRIN: 240724-A-OZ546-6645
    Resolution: 6240x4160
    Size: 2.59 MB
    Location: WARREN, MICHIGAN, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, College interns gain experience in ground vehicle development and engineering [Image 4 of 4], by Christopher Estrada, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    STEM
    Interns
    GVSC
    DEVCOM
    Summer Hires Expo

