The design studio at the U.S. Army DEVCOM Ground Vehicle Systems Center, where the 2024 Summer Hire Expo was held, July 24, in Warren, Michigan. The expo is the culminating event of GVSC's Summer Hire Program, where interns showcase their work accomplished over 10 weeks and directly interact with GVSC employees for future opportunities.
|Date Taken:
|07.24.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.05.2024 15:19
|Photo ID:
|8571552
|VIRIN:
|240724-A-OZ546-6645
|Resolution:
|6240x4160
|Size:
|2.59 MB
|Location:
|WARREN, MICHIGAN, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, College interns gain experience in ground vehicle development and engineering [Image 4 of 4], by Christopher Estrada, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
College interns gain experience in ground vehicle development and engineering
No keywords found.