Patrick Bone, a U.S. Army DEVCOM Ground Vehicle Systems Center Summer Hire, delivers a presentation to GVSC employees during the 2024 Summer Hire Expo, July 24, at the Detroit Arsenal in Warren, Michigan. The expo is the culminating event of GVSC's Summer Hire Program, where interns showcase their work accomplished over 10 weeks and directly interact with GVSC employees for future opportunities.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.24.2024 Date Posted: 08.05.2024 15:19 Photo ID: 8571543 VIRIN: 240724-A-OZ546-6158 Resolution: 6240x4160 Size: 2.56 MB Location: WARREN, MICHIGAN, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, College interns gain experience in ground vehicle development and engineering [Image 4 of 4], by Christopher Estrada, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.