College interns gain experience in ground vehicle development and engineering

DETROIT ARSENAL—College students from across the country briefed their summer-long research and findings to engineers and scientists at the U.S. Army DEVCOM Ground Vehicle Systems Center (GVSC) during last month’s Summer Hire Expo.



The expo is the culminating event of GVSC’s Summer Hire Program (SHP), a 10-week internship where students work side-by-side with GVSC employees for a hands-on experience developing new ground vehicle technologies and honing their skills for future positions in the workforce.



This year’s program, the largest since COVID-19, accommodated 53 students, who were dispersed across several disciplines including robotics, science, engineering and general staff competencies.



The SHP provides a smoother career path into government work, as each participant undergoes the same hiring process as full-time employees. And for some, the experience with the SHP enables them to return to GVSC for a full-time position easier than their competitors.



“Students who come out of the SHP are much better prepared for post-academic life than some of their counterparts,” said Linda Durant, Student Programs lead and project officer. “The advantage of getting your foot through the door to government work, combined with the mentorship and real-life experience gained through those 10 weeks puts these students in a great position to enter the workforce, and hopefully come back to GVSC as a full-time employee.”



Students often apply to the program multiple times throughout their college career, learning from various GVSC technology groups to diversify their skillsets. Attending the program over several years also provides students with a robust network of professionals who offer sound advice and insight.



Alyssa Durrell, a senior at North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University, said her tenure with the program taught her the value of establishing a professional network and casting her net wide.



“I realized the importance of connections and building your network,” Durrell said. “I met so many great people this summer, and I understand how important it is to get out of your shell and be a friendly face around the office.”



Durrell’s network began to grow on her first day when she was assigned a GVSC Young Professional Mentor, who kept in regular contact with her on how the SHP was progressing and answered any questions she had.



The mentorship program for summer hires provides them another avenue to ask questions and better understand the organization. Lead by the GVSC Young Professionals group, it is modeled after the same program for new employees, who are paired with an experienced GVSC leader. The summer hire mentorship program also offers GVSC Young Professionals an opportunity to develop as leaders and mentors to a younger generation.



“My mentorship experience was great; I had a mentor who was always willing to help me and my team in any way he could,” Durrell said. "He also made sure we met every week, allowing me to share my ideas or voice any concerns I may have had.”



GVSC’s SHP, led by the Human Capital department, places participating students on the hiring manager’s priority list when an opportunity within the organization presents itself.



“Any students with even a remote interest in government work, science, or engineering careers should leap at this opportunity every year,” Durant said. “It is hands-down one of the best ways to prepare for the professional world and a way to safeguard your career for years to come.”



As one of GVSC’s primary recruiting methods for college students, the SHP remains a cornerstone in GVSC’s STEM outreach portfolio. The future of the ground vehicles industry rests with the next generation of scientists and engineers, and efforts such as the SHP help ensure that GVSC and the nation’s armed forces attract and retain the top pool of prospects in the STEM field for years to come.