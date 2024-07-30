Sgt. Maj. Ruiz Speaks to 2nd MLG Corporals Course

U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. Carlos Ruiz, 20th Sergeant Major of the Marine Corps, speaks to Marines during Corporals Course 11-24 on Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, Aug. 2, 2024. 2nd Marine Logistics Group Corporals Course is a professional military education program designed to provide Marines with the basic knowledge and skills necessary to assume greater responsibility as a non-commissioned officer, that places emphasis on basic leadership skills, 2nd MLG's unit structure and their role in warfighting. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Meshaq Hylton)
08.02.2024
|08.05.2024 14:02
|8571229
|240802-M-JI447-1002
|8192x5464
|29.97 MB
CAMP LEJEUNE, NORTH CAROLINA, US
|1
|0
