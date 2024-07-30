Sgt. Maj. Ruiz Speaks to 2nd MLG Corporals Course

U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Christian Gonzalez, a ground electronics transmission systems maintainer with 2nd Maintenance Battalion, 2nd Marine Logistics Group, demonstrates sword manual movements to the 20th Sergeant Major of the Marine Corps, Sgt. Maj. Carlos A. Ruiz during Corporals Course 11-24 on Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, Aug. 2, 2024. 2nd MLG Corporals Course is a professional military education program designed to provide Marines with the basic knowledge and skills necessary to assume greater responsibility as a non-commissioned officer, that places emphasis on basic leadership skills, 2nd MLG's unit structure and their role in warfighting. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Meshaq Hylton)

