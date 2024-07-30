Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Sgt. Maj. Ruiz Speaks to 2nd MLG Corporals Course [Image 2 of 11]

    Sgt. Maj. Ruiz Speaks to 2nd MLG Corporals Course

    CAMP LEJEUNE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    08.02.2024

    Photo by Cpl. Meshaq Hylton 

    2nd Marine Logistics Group

    U.S. Marines with 2nd Marines Logistics Group, and the 20th Sergeant Major of the Marine Corps, Sgt. Maj. Carlos A. Ruiz, pose for a group photo during Corporals Course 11-24 on Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, Aug. 2, 2024. 2nd MLG Corporals Course is a professional military education program designed to provide Marines with the basic knowledge and skills necessary to assume greater responsibility as a non-commissioned officer, that places emphasis on basic leadership skills, 2nd MLG's unit structure and their role in warfighting. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Meshaq Hylton)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.02.2024
    Date Posted: 08.05.2024 14:02
    Photo ID: 8571215
    VIRIN: 240802-M-JI447-1077
    Resolution: 7256x4840
    Size: 23.48 MB
    Location: CAMP LEJEUNE, NORTH CAROLINA, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sgt. Maj. Ruiz Speaks to 2nd MLG Corporals Course [Image 11 of 11], by Cpl Meshaq Hylton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Sgt. Maj. Ruiz Speaks to 2nd MLG Corporals Course
    Sgt. Maj. Ruiz Speaks to 2nd MLG Corporals Course
    Sgt. Maj. Ruiz Speaks to 2nd MLG Corporals Course
    Sgt. Maj. Ruiz Speaks to 2nd MLG Corporals Course
    Sgt. Maj. Ruiz Speaks to 2nd MLG Corporals Course
    Sgt. Maj. Ruiz Speaks to 2nd MLG Corporals Course
    Sgt. Maj. Ruiz Speaks to 2nd MLG Corporals Course
    Sgt. Maj. Ruiz Speaks to 2nd MLG Corporals Course
    Sgt. Maj. Ruiz Speaks to 2nd MLG Corporals Course
    Sgt. Maj. Ruiz Speaks to 2nd MLG Corporals Course
    Sgt. Maj. Ruiz Speaks to 2nd MLG Corporals Course

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NCO
    Corporals Course
    2nd MLG
    USNORTHCOM
    Camp Lejeune
    Sgt. Maj. Ruiz

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download