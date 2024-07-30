TACP 24-hour run challenge

U.S. Airmen assigned to the 2nd Air Support Operations Squadron march as a group during the 13th annual Tactical Air Control Party 24-hour run challenge at U.S. Army Garrison Bavaria, Germany, July 26, 2024. TACP Airmen undergo intense physical and mental training in order to withstand the demanding conditions of battle, exemplifying the commitment to serving their brethren on the battlefield. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Renan Arredondo)

