U.S. Airmen assigned to the 2nd Air Support Operations Squadron, participate in the 13th annual Tactical Air Control Party 24-hour run challenge at U.S. Army Garrison Bavaria, Germany, July 26, 2024. The 24-hour run challenge unites the TACP Community through camaraderie and competition, honoring fallen TACP brothers. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Renan Arredondo)
2 ASOS holds 24-hour Memorial Run to honor fallen comrades
