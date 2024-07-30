Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    24-hour run challenge unites the TACP Community [Image 1 of 2]

    24-hour run challenge unites the TACP Community

    VILSECK, GERMANY

    07.26.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Renan Arredondo 

    86th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Airmen assigned to the 2nd Air Support Operations Squadron, participate in the 13th annual Tactical Air Control Party 24-hour run challenge at U.S. Army Garrison Bavaria, Germany, July 26, 2024. The 24-hour run challenge unites the TACP Community through camaraderie and competition, honoring fallen TACP brothers. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Renan Arredondo)

    24-hour run challenge unites the TACP Community
    TACP 24-hour run challenge

    2 ASOS holds 24-hour Memorial Run to honor fallen comrades

    NATO
    USAFE
    TACP

