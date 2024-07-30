2 ASOS holds 24-hour Memorial Run to honor fallen comrades

Photo By Senior Airman Renan Arredondo | U.S. Airmen assigned to the 2nd Air Support Operations Squadron march as a group...... read more read more Photo By Senior Airman Renan Arredondo | U.S. Airmen assigned to the 2nd Air Support Operations Squadron march as a group during the 13th annual Tactical Air Control Party 24-hour run challenge at U.S. Army Garrison Bavaria, Germany, July 26, 2024. TACP Airmen undergo intense physical and mental training in order to withstand the demanding conditions of battle, exemplifying the commitment to serving their brethren on the battlefield. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Renan Arredondo) see less | View Image Page

VILSECK, Germany — The 2nd Air Support Operations Squadron recently held its annual Tactical Air Control Party, otherwise known as TACP, 24-hour Memorial Run. The event was an occasion to honor the members of the TACP community who have made the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty. Service members, families and NATO allies gathered in a demonstration of camaraderie, remembrance and resilience.



"We organized this event to honor the members of our team who have died in the line of duty,” said U.S. Air Force Maj. Nathan Thibault, 2nd ASOS assistant director of operations. “It's a time for us to come together in remembrance and keep the fallen in our hearts as we move forward."



The event featured participants running, walking or rucking around a designated course, carrying a TACP flag continuously for 24 hours. The flag symbolizes the enduring spirit and relentless dedication of the TACP community.



"The idea is to keep that flag moving non-stop," said a TACP Airman. "For today, it's a two-person team effort involving our TACPs and members of the Special Warfare Mission Support team."



"We are out here to remember our fallen comrades and the significant impact they had," another TACP participant said. "This job is dangerous, but events like this remind us of the importance of family and support. Being overseas, away from home, it's crucial to build our own little family here in Germany. The camaraderie we share within the 2nd ASOS is something truly special."



U.S. Air Force Col. Mack, 4th Air Support Operations Group commander, addressed the participants, highlighting the significance of the event.



"Today is not about any one individual but about the team coming together," Mack said. "When you've worked, trained, and gone downrange with great human beings, losing them hurts deeply. It's vital to remember them, share their stories, and keep their memories alive. This event is about honoring those who sacrificed their lives and ensuring that we continue their legacy through our actions and commitment."



"One of the TACPs I remember fondly was an incredibly kind and tough individual who saved lives until his last breath," Mack recalled. "These personal stories remind us of the selfless nature of our profession and the extraordinary people who embody it."



The 24-hour Memorial Run not only serves as a tribute to those who have passed, but also reinforces the bonds within the TACP community and their commitment to supporting each other. The 2nd ASOS also uses this as an opportunity to raise funds for the TACP Association, which supports TACP families and members with various needs.



"The TACP community is second to none in terms of team dynamics and brotherhood," a TACP officer said. "It's a great place to be, and events like this strengthen our resolve and remind us why we do what we do."