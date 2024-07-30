Misawa Air Base conducts active shooter exercise, ensures rapid readiness capabilities

U.S. Airmen with the 35th Security Forces Squadron conduct a K-9 sweep during an active shooter exercise at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Aug. 1, 2024. The exercise reinforced the importance of mission readiness and performing effectively in volatile situations. Team Misawa conducts regular contingency exercises to maintain resilient and combat-capable forces in support of regional operations throughout Japan and the Pacific area of operations. U.S. Indo-Pacific Command readiness in Japan ensures Department of Defense service members have the training and equipment to respond to any contingency. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Patrick Boyle)

