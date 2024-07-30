Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Misawa Air Base conducts active shooter exercise, ensures rapid readiness capabilities [Image 7 of 8]

    Misawa Air Base conducts active shooter exercise, ensures rapid readiness capabilities

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    08.01.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Patrick Boyle 

    35th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Airmen with the 35th Medical Group receive a casualty during an active shooter exercise at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Aug. 1, 2024. The exercise reinforced the importance of mission readiness and performing effectively in volatile situations. Team Misawa conducts regular contingency exercises to maintain resilient and combat-capable forces in support of regional operations throughout Japan and the Pacific area of operations. U.S. Indo-Pacific Command readiness in Japan ensures Department of Defense service members have the training and equipment to respond to any contingency. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Patrick Boyle)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.01.2024
    Date Posted: 08.05.2024 02:28
    Photo ID: 8570119
    VIRIN: 240801-F-EP621-1536
    Resolution: 7722x5148
    Size: 22.52 MB
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Misawa Air Base conducts active shooter exercise, ensures rapid readiness capabilities [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Patrick Boyle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    TAGS

    Japan
    Misawa
    Security Forces
    Readiness
    Active Shooter
    35th FW

