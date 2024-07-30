3d LAR reinforces during ground combat raid

U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Carlos Mendez, a light armored vehicle mechanic with Battalion Landing Team 1/4, 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, prepares to reattach the barrel of a LAV-25, during an immediate platoon size reinforcement training at Kin Blue Beach Training Area, Okinawa, Japan, Aug. 1, 2024. The training was conducted to increase proficiency and readiness by supplementing forces in a wide range of military operations from direct action to reconnaissance. The 31st MEU is operating aboard ships of the America Amphibious Ready Group in the 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. Mendez is a native of Illinois. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Peter J. Eilen)

