U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Mason Powell, top, a light armored vehicle commander, and Lance Cpl. Alejandro Calderon, a LAV crewman, both with Battalion Landing Team 1/4, 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, conduct an immediate platoon size reinforcement training during a simulated raid on a combat town at Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, July 31, 2024. The training was conducted to increase proficiency and readiness by supplementing forces in a wide range of military operations from direct action to reconnaissance. The 31st MEU is operating aboard ships of the America Amphibious Ready Group in the 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. Powell is a native of Virginia, and Calderon is a native of California. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Peter J. Eilen)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.31.2024 Date Posted: 08.05.2024 01:04 Photo ID: 8570060 VIRIN: 240731-M-CI305-1171 Resolution: 5603x3735 Size: 14.39 MB Location: CAMP HANSEN, OKINAWA, JP Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 3d LAR reinforces during ground combat raid [Image 10 of 10], by LCpl Peter Eilen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.