Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    3d LAR reinforces during ground combat raid [Image 4 of 10]

    3d LAR reinforces during ground combat raid

    KIN BLUE BEACH TRAINING AREA, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    08.01.2024

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Peter Eilen 

    31st Marine Expeditionary Unit       

    U.S. Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Benjamin Marbut, upper right, a platoon sergeant with Battalion Landing Team 1/4, 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, briefs Marines during an immediate platoon size reinforcement training at Kin Blue Beach Training Area, Okinawa, Japan, Aug. 1, 2024. The training was conducted to increase proficiency and readiness by supplementing forces in a wide range of military operations from direct action to reconnaissance. The 31st MEU is operating aboard ships of the America Amphibious Ready Group in the 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. Marbut is a native of Ohio. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Peter J. Eilen)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.01.2024
    Date Posted: 08.05.2024 01:04
    Photo ID: 8570082
    VIRIN: 240801-M-CI305-1218
    Resolution: 4932x3288
    Size: 8 MB
    Location: KIN BLUE BEACH TRAINING AREA, OKINAWA, JP
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 3d LAR reinforces during ground combat raid [Image 10 of 10], by LCpl Peter Eilen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    3d LAR reinforces during ground combat raid
    3d LAR reinforces during ground combat raid
    3d LAR reinforces during ground combat raid
    3d LAR reinforces during ground combat raid
    3d LAR reinforces during ground combat raid
    3d LAR reinforces during ground combat raid
    3d LAR reinforces during ground combat raid
    3d LAR reinforces during ground combat raid
    3d LAR reinforces during ground combat raid
    3d LAR reinforces during ground combat raid

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Okinawa
    USMC
    Camp Hansen
    USS Green Bay
    3d LAR
    Kin Blue Beach

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download