A Marine plugs a cord-in to power an antenna on Stonewall State Park July 24, 2024, as part of an Air Force Reserve Command Innovation Readiness Training (IRT) mission called Operation Appalachian Thunder. IRT is a collaborative program that leverages military contributions and community resources to multiply value and cost savings for participants. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Rachelle Morris)
|Date Taken:
|07.24.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.04.2024 23:33
|Photo ID:
|8570010
|VIRIN:
|240724-F-LF794-2064
|Resolution:
|4965x3305
|Size:
|2.71 MB
|Location:
|STONEWALL STATE PARK, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Operation Appalachian Thunder levels state park [Image 12 of 12], by MSgt Rachelle Morris, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Operation Appalachian Thunder levels state park
No keywords found.