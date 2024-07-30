Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Operation Appalachian Thunder levels state park [Image 12 of 12]

    Operation Appalachian Thunder levels state park

    STONEWALL STATE PARK, UNITED STATES

    07.24.2024

    Photo by Master Sgt. Rachelle Morris 

    Air Force Reserve Innovative Readiness Training (IRT)

    Marines from the 6th Engineer Support Battalion gather for a group photo at Stonewall State Park July 24, 2024, as part of an Air Force Reserve Command Innovation Readiness Training (IRT) mission called Operation Appalachian Thunder. IRT is a collaborative program that leverages military contributions and community resources to multiply value and cost savings for participants. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Rachelle Morris)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.24.2024
    Date Posted: 08.04.2024 23:33
    Photo ID: 8570015
    VIRIN: 240724-F-LF794-2069
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 5.46 MB
    Location: STONEWALL STATE PARK, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Operation Appalachian Thunder levels state park [Image 12 of 12], by MSgt Rachelle Morris, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Operation Appalachian Thunder levels state park
    Operation Appalachian Thunder levels state park
    Operation Appalachian Thunder levels state park
    Operation Appalachian Thunder levels state park
    Operation Appalachian Thunder levels state park
    Operation Appalachian Thunder levels state park
    Operation Appalachian Thunder levels state park
    Operation Appalachian Thunder levels state park
    Operation Appalachian Thunder levels state park
    Operation Appalachian Thunder levels state park
    Operation Appalachian Thunder levels state park
    Operation Appalachian Thunder levels state park

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Operation Appalachian Thunder levels state park

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Airmen
    IRT
    West Virginia
    Marines

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download