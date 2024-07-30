Operation Appalachian Thunder levels state park

Sgt. Alberto Jurado, 6th Communications Battalion, teaches Marines radio setup on Stonewall State Park July 24, 2024, as part of an Air Force Reserve Command Innovation Readiness Training (IRT) mission called Operation Appalachian Thunder. IRT is a collaborative program that leverages military contributions and community resources to multiply value and cost savings for participants. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Rachelle Morris)

