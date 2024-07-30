Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USNMRTC Yokosuka Visits JSDF Hospital Yokosuka and JMSDF Undersea Medical Center [Image 8 of 11]

    USNMRTC Yokosuka Visits JSDF Hospital Yokosuka and JMSDF Undersea Medical Center

    JAPAN

    07.17.2024

    Photo by Daniel Taylor 

    U.S. Naval Hospital Yokosuka

    TAURA, Japan (July 17, 2024) Rear Adm. Koji Matuzaki, Commander, Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF) Undersea Medical Center, hosted United States Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command (USNMRTC) Yokosuka Commanding Officer, Capt. Torrin Velazquez for a visit to the Undersea Medical Center. During the visit, Matuzaki held an office call and an orientation brief for Velazquez. Matuzaki also discussed the center’s capabilities during a brief tour of the Deep Diving System and Hyperbaric Oxygen Treatment facilities. (U.S. Navy photo by Daniel Taylor/USNMRTC Yokosuka Public Affairs)

