TAURA, Japan (July 17, 2024) Rear Adm. Koji Matuzaki, Commander, Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF) Undersea Medical Center, hosted United States Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command (USNMRTC) Yokosuka Commanding Officer, Capt. Torrin Velazquez for a visit to the Undersea Medical Center. During the visit, Matuzaki held an office call and an orientation brief for Velazquez. Matuzaki also discussed the center’s capabilities during a brief tour of the Deep Diving System and Hyperbaric Oxygen Treatment facilities. (U.S. Navy photo by Daniel Taylor/USNMRTC Yokosuka Public Affairs)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.17.2024 Date Posted: 08.04.2024 22:32 Photo ID: 8569969 VIRIN: 240717-N-WC492-1025 Resolution: 1743x1123 Size: 1.86 MB Location: JP Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USNMRTC Yokosuka Visits JSDF Hospital Yokosuka and JMSDF Undersea Medical Center [Image 11 of 11], by Daniel Taylor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.