    USNMRTC Yokosuka Visits JSDF Hospital Yokosuka and JMSDF Undersea Medical Center [Image 11 of 11]

    USNMRTC Yokosuka Visits JSDF Hospital Yokosuka and JMSDF Undersea Medical Center

    JAPAN

    07.17.2024

    Photo by Daniel Taylor 

    U.S. Naval Hospital Yokosuka

    TAURA, Japan (July 17, 2024) Rear Adm. Satoshi Tsukazaki, Commander, Japan Self-Defense Forces (JSDF) Hospital Yokosuka, hosted United States Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command (USNMRTC) Yokosuka Commanding Officer, Capt. Torrin Velazquez for a visit to JSDF Hospital Yokosuka. During the visit, Tsukazaki held an office call and an orientation brief for Velazquez. Tsukazaki also discussed the hospital’s capabilities during a brief tour of the facility. USNMRTC and JSDF medical teams regularly engage in joint exercises that showcase the partnership between our allied forces and bolster medical preparedness and interoperability. (U.S. Navy photo by Daniel Taylor/USNMRTC Yokosuka Public Affairs)

