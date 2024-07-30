Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NWS Yorktown all-hands awards event [Image 7 of 7]

    NWS Yorktown all-hands awards event

    YORKTOWN, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    07.29.2024

    Photo by Max Lonzanida  

    Naval Weapons Station Yorktown

    Yorktown, Va. (July 29, 2024) Mr. John Riter, Safety Manager assigned to Naval Weapons Station Yorktown is presented with the Civilian of the Quarter award by Captain Dan Patrick, Commanding Officer, Naval Weapons Station Yorktown during an all-hands awards event. (U.S. Navy Photo by Max Lonzanida/Released).

    This work, NWS Yorktown all-hands awards event [Image 7 of 7], by Max Lonzanida, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Naval Weapons Station Yorktown
    Nelson Chapel
    All-hands awards

