Yorktown, Va. (July 29, 2024) Mr. John Riter, Safety Manager assigned to Naval Weapons Station Yorktown is presented with the Civilian of the Quarter award by Captain Dan Patrick, Commanding Officer, Naval Weapons Station Yorktown during an all-hands awards event. (U.S. Navy Photo by Max Lonzanida/Released).
|07.29.2024
|08.04.2024 20:31
|8569839
|240729-N-TG517-9477
|5151x3304
|1.81 MB
|YORKTOWN, VIRGINIA, US
|1
|0
This work, NWS Yorktown all-hands awards event [Image 7 of 7], by Max Lonzanida, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.