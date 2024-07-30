NWS Yorktown all-hands awards event

Yorktown, Va. (July 29, 2024) Mr. John Riter, Safety Manager assigned to Naval Weapons Station Yorktown is presented with the Civilian of the Quarter award by Captain Dan Patrick, Commanding Officer, Naval Weapons Station Yorktown during an all-hands awards event. (U.S. Navy Photo by Max Lonzanida/Released).

