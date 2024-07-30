Bea Lujan's Journey Across Borders

U.S Army trainee Bea Lujan stands next to a rock with the National Guard recruiting and retention logo, at Sea Girt Training Center Seagirt, N.J. on July 12, 2024. Bea Lujan's story is one of determination and resilience. Urged by her dying father to seek a life beyond their small Spanish town, Lujan was inspired by a formative year in the U.S. to return for college. Despite facing financial and citizenship challenges, she eventually enlisted in the New Jersey Army National Guard. Driven by her father's last wish, Lujan overcame obstacles to achieve her American dream and honor his memory. (U.S. Army National Guard Photo by Spc. Seth Cohen)

