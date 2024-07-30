U.S Army trainee Bea Lujan poses for a photo after obtaining her American Citizenship at the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services center, in Newark, N.J. on July 2, 2024. Bea Lujan's story is one of determination and resilience. Urged by her dying father to seek a life beyond their small Spanish town, Lujan was inspired by a formative year in the U.S. to return for college. Despite facing financial and citizenship challenges, she eventually enlisted in the New Jersey Army National Guard. Driven by her father's last wish, Lujan overcame obstacles to achieve her American dream and honor his memory. Courtesy photo.
|Date Taken:
|08.04.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.04.2024 17:36
|Photo ID:
|8569627
|VIRIN:
|240804-Z-AA072-3001
|Resolution:
|397x496
|Size:
|50.29 KB
|Location:
|SEAGIRT, NEW JERSEY, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Bea Lujan's Journey Across Borders [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.