    Bea Lujan's Journey Across Borders [Image 1 of 3]

    Bea Lujan's Journey Across Borders

    SEAGIRT, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES

    08.04.2024

    Photo by Spc. Seth Cohen 

    New Jersey National Guard Recruiting & Retention Battalion

    U.S Army trainee Bea Lujan stands next to a rock with the National Guard recruiting and retention logo, at Sea Girt Training Center Seagirt, N.J. on July 12, 2024. Bea Lujan's story is one of determination and resilience. Urged by her dying father to seek a life beyond their small Spanish town, Lujan was inspired by a formative year in the U.S. to return for college. Despite facing financial and citizenship challenges, she eventually enlisted in the New Jersey Army National Guard. Driven by her father's last wish, Lujan overcame obstacles to achieve her American dream and honor his memory. U.S. Army National Guard Photo by Spc. Seth Cohen

    TAGS

    Citizenship
    National Guard
    Migration
    immigration
    Parole in Place

