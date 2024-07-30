Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Retirement of Major General Floyd W. Dunstan [Image 6 of 6]

    Retirement of Major General Floyd W. Dunstan

    AURORA, COLORADO, UNITED STATES

    08.03.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Mira Roman 

    140th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Floyd W. Dunstan, Air National Guard Assistant to the Commander of Air Combat Command, addresses the crowd during his retirement ceremony at Buckley Space Force Base, Aurora, Colo., August 3, 2024. Dunstan is retiring after 37 years of military service. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Mira Roman)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.03.2024
    Date Posted: 08.04.2024 17:38
    Photo ID: 8569600
    VIRIN: 240803-Z-EN926-1130
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 10.93 MB
    Location: AURORA, COLORADO, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Retirement of Major General Floyd W. Dunstan [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt Mira Roman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Retirement of Major General Floyd W. Dunstan
    Retirement of Major General Floyd W. Dunstan
    Retirement of Major General Floyd W. Dunstan
    Retirement of Major General Floyd W. Dunstan
    Retirement of Major General Floyd W. Dunstan
    Retirement of Major General Floyd W. Dunstan

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    COANG
    140th Wing
    Colorado
    Buckley Space Force Base

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download