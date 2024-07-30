Retirement of Major General Floyd W. Dunstan

U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Floyd W. Dunstan, Air National Guard Assistant to the Commander of Air Combat Command dons his retirement hat at Buckley Space Force Base, Aurora, Colo., August 3, 2024. Dunstan is retiring after 37 years of military service. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Mira Roman)
