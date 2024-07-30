Retirement of Major General Floyd W. Dunstan

U.S. Air Force Airmen apart of the 140th Wing Colorado Air National Guard color guard present the colors during Maj. Gen. Floyd W. Dunstan’s retirement ceremony at Buckley Space Force Base, Aurora, Colo., August 3, 2024. Dunstan is retiring after 37 years of military service. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Mira Roman)

