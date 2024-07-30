Sgt. Peter Fillion displays his competitor patch after receiving the welcome brief for the Army National Guard Best Warrior finals at Army Mountain Warfare School in Jericho, Vermont. The Best Warrior Competition tests Soldier's physical and mental prowess with a series of events; the overall winners receive either Soldier of the Year or Non-commissioned Officer of the year recognition.
|Date Taken:
|08.03.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.03.2024 15:10
|Photo ID:
|8568185
|VIRIN:
|240803-Z-HV364-1003
|Resolution:
|4032x3024
|Size:
|8.46 MB
|Location:
|JERICHO, VERMONT, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Competitors prepare for Army National Guard's Best Warrior Finals kickoff [Image 3 of 3], by Marcus Tracy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition Finals begin in Vermont
No keywords found.