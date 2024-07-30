Competitors prepare for Army National Guard's Best Warrior Finals kickoff

U.S. Army Spc. Trace Thompson, 11B, with the Missouri National Guard receives assistance from U.S. Army Sgt. Chadwick Larter, 79R, with the Massachusetts National Guard, in adjusting his competitor patch after receiving the welcome brief for the Army National Guard Best Warrior finals at Army Mountain Warfare School in Jericho, Vermont. The Best Warrior Competition tests Soldier's physical and mental prowess with a series of events; the overall winners receive either Soldier of the Year or Non-commissioned Officer of the year recognition.

