    Competitors prepare for Army National Guard's Best Warrior Finals kickoff [Image 2 of 3]

    Competitors prepare for Army National Guard's Best Warrior Finals kickoff

    JERICHO, VERMONT, UNITED STATES

    08.03.2024

    Photo by Marcus Tracy 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Vermont National Guard Public Affairs

    U.S. Army Spc. Trace Thompson, 11B, with the Missouri National Guard receives assistance from U.S. Army Sgt. Chadwick Larter, 79R, with the Massachusetts National Guard, in adjusting his competitor patch after receiving the welcome brief for the Army National Guard Best Warrior finals at Army Mountain Warfare School in Jericho, Vermont. The Best Warrior Competition tests Soldier's physical and mental prowess with a series of events; the overall winners receive either Soldier of the Year or Non-commissioned Officer of the year recognition.

    Date Taken: 08.03.2024
    Date Posted: 08.03.2024 15:10
    Photo ID: 8568184
    VIRIN: 240803-Z-HV364-1002
    Resolution: 3024x2076
    Size: 1.52 MB
    Location: JERICHO, VERMONT, US
    This work, Competitors prepare for Army National Guard's Best Warrior Finals kickoff [Image 3 of 3], by Marcus Tracy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition Finals begin in Vermont

    NBWC2024

