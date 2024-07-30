Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition Finals begin in Vermont

Photo By Marcus Tracy | U.S. Army Spc. Trace Thompson, 11B, with the Missouri National Guard receives...... read more read more Photo By Marcus Tracy | U.S. Army Spc. Trace Thompson, 11B, with the Missouri National Guard receives assistance from U.S. Army Sgt. Chadwick Larter, 79R, with the Massachusetts National Guard, in adjusting his competitor patch after receiving the welcome brief for the Army National Guard Best Warrior finals at Army Mountain Warfare School in Jericho, Vermont. The Best Warrior Competition tests Soldier's physical and mental prowess with a series of events; the overall winners receive either Soldier of the Year or Non-commissioned Officer of the year recognition. see less | View Image Page

Jericho, Vt. - Competitors from across the country received their welcome briefs and equipment today for the finals of the Army National Guard’s Best Warrior competition, at Ethan Allen Firing Range.



The competition spans five days comprising 14 competitors, all winning competitions at the state and regional levels. Tasks are designed to challenge them physically and mentally. The overall winners receive either Soldier of the Year or Non-commissioned Officer of the Year recognition.



“Seems to be about that time to get this kicked off properly,” said Command Sgt. Maj. Charles Palmer, NCOIC for the competition, as he welcomed the competitors.



Competitors received event itineraries, safety briefs and a breakdown of the scoring system to decide the victors. Sgt. 1st Class Jared LeBlanc, who oversees the scoring procedure, spoke to the system's design which emphasizes certain areas while reflecting a competitor's skill compared to his peers. “It is designed to be hard to game the system,” he said.



Palmer emphasized that point and encouraged competitors to perform their best before issuing them all numbered patches with the shape of Vermont emblazoned with the Green Mountain Battle Flag.



The competitors were eager to get started.



“The event I’m most excited about is the land nav. You know, that’s kind of my bread and butter being a 13F forward observer. So getting to do it here and do it in the mountains in the mountains of Vermont is probably about as challenging as it’s gonna get,” said Sgt. 1st Class Chadwick Larter of the Massachusetts National Guard.



The competitors spent the rest of the day receiving and checking their equipment, zeroing their weapons and receiving a brief training in mountain skills needed for upcoming events.



The first official event is a timed ruck march. The event kicks off from Army Mountain Warfare School tomorrow morning, August 4.