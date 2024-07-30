Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Blackfeet Tribal Health - Operation Walking Shield IRT [Image 2 of 9]

    Blackfeet Tribal Health - Operation Walking Shield IRT

    BROWNING, MONTANA, UNITED STATES

    07.22.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    179th Cyberspace Wing

    U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Malcolm Williams, medic assigned to the 113th Wing, D.C. Air National Guard, prepares a patient's room during the Blackfeet tribal Health - Operation Walking Shield Innovative Readiness Training (IRT) medical mission at Blackfeet Community Hospital in Browning, MT., July 22, 2024. The medical IRT mission is a Department of Defense sponsored training event that links community partners with joint force partners to provide medical care for surrounding communities. (Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Alexis Wade)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.22.2024
    Date Posted: 08.03.2024 09:56
    Photo ID: 8567989
    VIRIN: 240722-Z-CC887-5004
    Resolution: 6880x4584
    Size: 19.77 MB
    Location: BROWNING, MONTANA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Blackfeet Tribal Health - Operation Walking Shield IRT [Image 9 of 9], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    Montana
    IRT
    Joint Force
    IRTsWIN
    montanaIRT2024

