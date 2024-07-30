U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Brianna Amos, medic assigned to the 113th Wing, D.C. Air National Guard, prepares a patient's room during the Blackfeet tribal Health - Operation Walking Shield Innovative Readiness Training (IRT) medical mission at Blackfeet Community Hospital in Browning, MT., July 22, 2024. The medical IRT mission is a Department of Defense sponsored training event that links community partners with joint force partners to provide medical care for surrounding communities. (Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Alexis Wade)
|Date Taken:
|07.22.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.03.2024 09:54
|Photo ID:
|8567998
|VIRIN:
|240722-Z-CC887-5006
|Resolution:
|6880x4584
|Size:
|23.13 MB
|Location:
|BROWNING, MONTANA, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Blackfeet Tribal Health - Operation Walking Shield IRT [Image 9 of 9], by TSgt Alexis Wade, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.