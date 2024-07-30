Retired Chief Master Sgt. Gerardo Tapia delivers a speech during the senior noncommissioned officer induction ceremony at Centro Catalogazione Magredi, Italy, Aug. 2, 2024. Tapia gave Aviano AB’s newest master sergeants advice and encouragement about how to handle their new roles and responsibilities as a Senior NCO. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Douglas Lorance)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.01.2024 Date Posted: 08.03.2024 09:16 Photo ID: 8567973 VIRIN: 240802-F-QC626-1133 Resolution: 4265x2838 Size: 1.25 MB Location: SAN QUIRINO, IT Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Aviano AB welcomes new SNCOs at induction ceremony [Image 3 of 3], by SSgt Douglas Lorance, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.