Aviano Air Base’s newest Senior NCOs walk through a sword cordon during the senior NCO officer induction ceremony at Centro Catalogazione Magredi, Italy, Aug. 2, 2024. The sword cordon is a tradition to welcome inductees to the rank of Master Sergeant and the senior NCO corps. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Douglas Lorance)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.01.2024 Date Posted: 08.03.2024 09:16 Photo ID: 8567974 VIRIN: 240802-F-QC626-1310 Resolution: 3820x2542 Size: 1.42 MB Location: SAN QUIRINO, IT Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Aviano AB welcomes new SNCOs at induction ceremony [Image 3 of 3], by SSgt Douglas Lorance, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.