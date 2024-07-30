Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Aviano AB welcomes new SNCOs at induction ceremony

    SAN QUIRINO, ITALY

    08.01.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Douglas Lorance 

    31st Fighter Wing

    Aviano Air Base’s newest Senior NCOs walk through a sword cordon during the senior NCO officer induction ceremony at Centro Catalogazione Magredi, Italy, Aug. 2, 2024. The sword cordon is a tradition to welcome inductees to the rank of Master Sergeant and the senior NCO corps. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Douglas Lorance)

    Date Taken: 08.01.2024
    Date Posted: 08.03.2024 09:16
    Photo ID: 8567974
    VIRIN: 240802-F-QC626-1310
    Resolution: 3820x2542
    Size: 1.42 MB
    Location: SAN QUIRINO, IT
