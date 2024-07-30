Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Aviano AB welcomes new SNCOs at induction ceremony [Image 3 of 3]

    Aviano AB welcomes new SNCOs at induction ceremony

    SAN QUIRINO, ITALY

    08.01.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Douglas Lorance 

    31st Fighter Wing

    Aviano Air Base’s newest senior noncommissioned officer inductees pose for a group photo the SNCO induction ceremony at Centro Catalogazione Magredi, Italy, Aug. 2, 2024. The senior NCO induction ceremony is a time-honored military tradition to welcome Airmen to the rank of master sergeant. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Douglas Lorance)

    Date Taken: 08.01.2024
    Date Posted: 08.03.2024 09:16
    Photo ID: 8567975
    VIRIN: 240802-F-QC626-1106
    Resolution: 3437x2291
    Size: 1.51 MB
    Location: SAN QUIRINO, IT
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    This work, Aviano AB welcomes new SNCOs at induction ceremony [Image 3 of 3], by SSgt Douglas Lorance, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Aviano Air Base
    SNCO induction ceremony

