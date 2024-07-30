Aviano Air Base’s newest senior noncommissioned officer inductees pose for a group photo the SNCO induction ceremony at Centro Catalogazione Magredi, Italy, Aug. 2, 2024. The senior NCO induction ceremony is a time-honored military tradition to welcome Airmen to the rank of master sergeant. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Douglas Lorance)
|08.01.2024
|08.03.2024 09:16
|8567975
|240802-F-QC626-1106
|3437x2291
|1.51 MB
|SAN QUIRINO, IT
|4
|0
This work, Aviano AB welcomes new SNCOs at induction ceremony [Image 3 of 3], by SSgt Douglas Lorance, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.