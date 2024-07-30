Cmdr. David Carter addresses the command for the first time as commanding officer of Mobile Diving and Salvage Unit One (MDSU-1) during a change of command ceremony Aug. 2, on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii. A component of EODGRU-1, MDSU-1 provides combat ready, expeditionary, rapidly deployable mobile diving and salvage companies to conduct harbor and waterway clearance, salvage, underwater search and recovery, and underwater emergency repairs in any environment. (U.S. Navy photo by Lieutenant Rae Timberlake)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.02.2024 Date Posted: 08.02.2024 19:01 Photo ID: 8567484 VIRIN: 240802-N-TM112-1027 Resolution: 6192x4128 Size: 7.78 MB Location: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, MDSU-1 Changes Command [Image 3 of 3], by LT Rae Timberlake, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.