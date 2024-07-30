Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    MDSU-1 Changes Command [Image 2 of 3]

    MDSU-1 Changes Command

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    08.02.2024

    Photo by Lt.j.g. Rae Timberlake 

    Explosive Ordnance Disposal Group One

    Cmdr. David Carter (right) salutes Cmdr. Mark Anderson as he relieves him as commanding officer of Mobile Diving and Salvage Unit One (MDSU-1), in front of Capt. Wade Hilderbrand, commodore of Explosive Ordnance Disposal Group One (EODGRU-1). A component of EODGRU-1, MDSU-1 provides combat ready, expeditionary, rapidly deployable mobile diving and salvage companies to conduct harbor and waterway clearance, salvage, underwater search and recovery, and underwater emergency repairs in any environment. (U.S. Navy photo by Lieutenant Rae Timberlake)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.02.2024
    Date Posted: 08.02.2024 19:01
    Photo ID: 8567483
    VIRIN: 240802-N-TM112-1023
    Resolution: 6192x4128
    Size: 9.63 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MDSU-1 Changes Command [Image 3 of 3], by LT Rae Timberlake, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    MDSU-1 Changes Command
    MDSU-1 Changes Command
    MDSU-1 Changes Command

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NECC
    Navy Diver
    EOD

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download