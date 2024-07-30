MDSU-1 Changes Command

Photo By Lt. Rae Timberlake | Cmdr. David Carter (right) salutes Cmdr. Mark Anderson as he relieves him as...... read more read more Photo By Lt. Rae Timberlake | Cmdr. David Carter (right) salutes Cmdr. Mark Anderson as he relieves him as commanding officer of Mobile Diving and Salvage Unit One (MDSU-1), in front of Capt. Wade Hilderbrand, commodore of Explosive Ordnance Disposal Group One (EODGRU-1). A component of EODGRU-1, MDSU-1 provides combat ready, expeditionary, rapidly deployable mobile diving and salvage companies to conduct harbor and waterway clearance, salvage, underwater search and recovery, and underwater emergency repairs in any environment. (U.S. Navy photo by Lieutenant Rae Timberlake) see less | View Image Page

JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, Hawaii – Mobile Diving and Salvage Unit One (MDSU-1) welcomed its newest leader during a change-of-command ceremony at on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Aug. 2.



Cmdr. David Carter relieved Cmdr. Mark Anderson in front of friends, family members, and MDSU-1 personnel as part of an outdoor ceremony at the unit’s headquarters.



Anderson took command of MDSU-1 in 2022. While serving as its commanding officer, Anderson led six mobile diving and salvage companies deployed in support of U.S. 7th Fleet operations, including harbor clearance operations in Micronesia, an MV-22 Osprey recovery in Japan, and a bilateral salvage operation in the Gulf of Thailand with the Royal Thai Navy. Additionally MDSU-1 supported local operations when they responded to the Lahaina wildfires on Maui and planned and executed salvage of a Navy P-8A Poseidon that overshot the runway in Kaneohe Bay in 2023.



“To MDSU-1, Thank you. I truly mean that,” said Anderson. “My job here was just to enable you guys to succeed. There’s nothing else you guys needed from me other than to set the conditions and get out of the way, so I want to thank you for giving me the opportunity to learn from you and become a better person and naval officer.”



Keynote speaker, Commodore, Explosive Ordnance Disposal Group One (EODGRU-1), Capt. Wade Hilderbrand described how Anderson’s leadership helped transform MDSU-1.



“The men and women of today’s MDSU-1 continue to carry the torch. Their tireless work ethic, technical and tactical competence has ensured that the Navy knows and trusts MDSU-1 with its most sensitive and difficult operations. Mark, thank you for your dedicated service to MDSU-1” said Hilderbrand. “I wish you the best as you move across the ocean to DC. Dave, I look forward to working with you. You are receiving an outstanding team in MDSU-1.”



In his first address as MDSU-1’s commanding officer, Carter thanked the crew and officers for their commitment.



“Our nation faces global challenges today that are far greater than we’ve seen in many decades,” said Carter. “Knowing a little bit about what a war in this ocean might look like, it will be divers that are the force multipliers that the Navy doesn’t even yet know that they need. That is the real reason I want to be here.”



As a component of EODGRU-1, MDSU-1 provides combat ready, expeditionary rapidly deployable mobile diving and salvage companies to conduct harbor clearance, salvage, underwater search and recovery, and underwater emergency repairs in any environment.